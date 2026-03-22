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Atalanta, Zappacosta is out: 1-0 against Verona, Palladino seven points off the Champions League places

Join us LIVE as we bring you the action from Matchday 30 of Serie A.

Matchday 30 of Serie A

Atalanta 1-0 Verona

Goalscorers: 37' Zappacosta (A).


Back to winning ways in the league after three matches, two draws and a defeat, and following their resounding elimination in the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich: Raffaele Palladino’s Atalanta accomplished their mission, winning 1-0 thanks to Zappacosta’s goal in the 15th minute at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, securing three points and keeping alive some hope of reaching the top four, moving to within seven points of Como, in the match valid for the 30th round of Serie A, against Paolo Sammarco’s Verona, now desperate, second from bottom and nine points adrift of safety.


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  • KEY OBJECTIVES AND HIGHLIGHTS:

    79' – Carnesecchi is called into action again against Orban; this time he makes a superb save, diving to tip the Nigerian’s shot over the bar.


    77' - Verona come close to making it 1-1. Orban receives the ball in the box and, from an excellent position, fires over the bar with a powerful right-footed shot, failing to beat Carnesecchi.


    56' - Krstovic hits the crossbar! The striker is played in well by De Ketelaere with a through ball and tries a lob over Montipò, but the ball grazes the top of the crossbar and goes out.


    48' - A miracle save by Carnesecchi from Belghali’s cross from the left: he doesn’t touch Bowie, a brilliant intervention by the Atalanta goalkeeper who, with a quick reflex, tips it over for a corner.


    37' - ATALANTA TAKE THE LEAD, ZAPPACOSTA! The winger picks up a rebound on the edge of the box and beats Montipò with a fine low curling left-footed shot.


    18' - What a chance for Ederson! Zappacosta breaks down the right, crosses into the box and the Brazilian is beaten to the tap-in at the far post by Akpa Apro, who pulls off a miraculous save.

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  • MATCH STATISTICS:

    Atalanta 1–0 Verona

    Goalscorers: 37' Zappacosta (A)


    ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac (Hien from 76'); Zappacosta, de Roon (Samardzic from 89'), Ederson (Pasalic from 63'), Bernasconi; De Ketelaere (Musah from 76'), Zalewski (Raspadori from 63'); Krstovic. Manager: Palladino


    VERONA (3-5-2): Montipò; Nelsson, Edmundsson, Valentini; Belghali, Akpa Akpro (Bernede from 86'), Gagliardini (Al Musrati from 66'), Harroui (Suslov from 66'), Frese (Oyegoke from 46'); Bowie (Sarr from 78'), Orban. Manager: Sammarco


    Bookings: Edmundsson (V), Valentini (V), Gagliardini (V), Hien (A)

    Sent off:

    Referee: Ayroldi

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