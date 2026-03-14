Atalanta, Percassi: "Bayern was just a blip. Inter? It’ll be tough to take points off them"

Luca Percassi, Atalanta’s CEO, spoke to DAZN ahead of the match against Inter at San Siro:

ON BAYERN MUNICH - "We earned our place in the Champions League round of 16 on the pitch. Although we were up against one of the strongest teams in the world, we didn’t perform at our best for a variety of reasons, but the fans’ reaction shows we’ve achieved our goal and we’re proud of that."

ON ATALANTA’S DNA - “Deep down, we’re aware of what we’ve achieved so far and the goals we’ve reached; we must continue to improve.”

ON INTER - "Bayern was a blip that should prompt reflection; Inter are top of the table and we’re playing in a beautiful stadium. It’s difficult to take points away from here; if we have no regrets, we’ll be happy."