Aston Villa and Tottenham on alert as PSG winger wants summer transfer after bright World Cup

The young winger made an immediate impact at the World Cup for Senegal, coming off the bench in the opening fixture against France to score a stunning goal after beating Theo Hernandez, etching his name into the history books in the process.

At just 18 years and 143 days old, Mbaye became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Senegalese national team. More significantly, he now holds the record as the youngest African player ever to score in a World Cup tournament.







