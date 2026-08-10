Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
EndrickDivulgação / Real Madrid
Adhe Makayasa

Aston Villa plot ambitious loan move for Real Madrid star Endrick

Transfers
Endrick
Aston Villa
Premier League
LaLiga
Real Madrid

Aston Villa are weighing up an ambitious loan swoop for Real Madrid forward Endrick ahead of the transfer deadline. The 20-year-old Brazil international spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon before featuring at the World Cup, and Unai Emery's side are now keen to bring him to Villa Park to bolster their attacking options.

  • Midlands club target forward

    According to talkSPORT, Villa are considering a loan move for Endrick from Madrid before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. The 20-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, registering eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances. Alongside Villa, Serie A outfit Roma are also reportedly interested in signing the Brazil international for the upcoming campaign.

    • Advertisement
  • Ferencvaros v Real Madrid: Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Manager seeks frontline depth

    Endrick's potential arrival would bolster Emery's options in attack ahead of the Villans' return to the Champions League this season. Although Ollie Watkins remains the primary focal point up front after scoring 21 goals last term, the presence of Tammy Abraham and emerging talent Brian Madjo is still seen as requiring further reinforcement. Endrick's international pedigree with Brazil on the world stage makes him an ideal candidate to elevate Villa's attacking quality across domestic and European competitions.

  • Summer rebuild continues apace

    The pursuit of Endrick forms part of Villa's dynamic transfer strategy following the departure of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea in a British-record £117m deal. The club hierarchy have acted swiftly to reinforce the squad, completing a club-record move for Johan Manzambi alongside the additions of Joao Gomes from Wolves, Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho on loan, and Modou Keba Cisse. Beyond their interest in Endrick, Villa are also close to finalising a £17m deal for Atletico Madrid left-back Matteo Ruggeri to complete their defensive setup.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Unai Emery Aston Villa 2025-26Getty

    European fixture tests squad

    Villa will test their readiness against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday following their Europa League triumph last season. The crucial European clash provides a stern benchmark before they launch their Premier League campaign and enter the Champions League league phase. The club management will continue working on remaining targets before the transfer window closes to ensure Emery maintains sufficient squad depth.

UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Club Friendlies
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA