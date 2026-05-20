The first came courtesy of Tielemans, who demonstrated perfect timing and technique in smashing home a volley from just inside the area after Villa had initially gone short with a corner.

Just four minutes later, the English outfit struck again - and in equally spectacular fashion, with Buendia bending the ball into the top right corner of the Freiburg net after being found in some space by John McGinn.

Villa then put the result beyond all doubt just before the hour mark when Rogers entered Villa's very own Goal of the Month competition by finishing off a terrific team move featuring a wonderful bit of wing play from Buendia.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Villa players involved in the club's first continental triumph since they won the European Cup all the way back in 1982...