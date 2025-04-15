Aston Villa player ratings vs PSG: Champions League agony for Unai Emery's brave Villans as Emiliano Martinez mistake proves costly despite epic comeback

The Argentine goalkeeper's costly error left the hosts with a mountain to climb that they almost overcame against the French champions

Aston Villa's stunning comeback fell just short as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on Tuesday but lost their quarter-final tie 5-4 on aggregate in a Champions League classic.

Villa's efforts to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit got off to a poor start when Achraf Hakimi pounced on a mix-up between Emi Martinez and Pau Torres in the 11th minute, and the tie seemed out of reach when Nuno Mendes fired a well-hit shot in off the post just before the half-hour mark as the French champions bypassed Villa's press with ease.

The Villans were given hope 11 minutes before the break when Youri Tielemans' shot took a cruel deflection off Willian Pacho to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma, and they got a further spark early in the second period when captain John McGinn drove more than 40 yards with the ball and then curled an effort, which took another slight deflection off Pacho, into the top corner.

The roof nearly lifted off Villa Park two minutes later when Ezri Konsa swept the ball into the corner following a brilliant dribbling run from Marcus Rashford, and PSG were well and truly rattled. Had it not been for the excellent Donnarumma then Rashford, Tielemans, and substitute Marco Asensio would have added to Villa's goal tally.

Ian Maatsen also had a shot cleared off the line by Pacho at the death, but in the end PSG survived an almighty scare to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

