Aston Villa complete £65m signing of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea as Unai Emery reunites with former Villarreal striker

Aston Villa have confirmed the arrival of Jackson, with the 25-year-old forward putting pen to paper on a five-year contract that includes an option for a further 12 months.

The deal sees Unai Emery finally secure a player he has admired since their time together in La Liga. The transfer fee is understood to be structured with an initial £47.5m upfront fee and £17.5m in add-ons, representing a significant profit for Chelsea on the £32m they paid Villarreal back in 2023.

The move marks a homecoming of sorts for Jackson, who enjoyed his most productive spell under Emery’s tutelage in Spain. The Midlands club officially welcomed their new number nine on social media, declaring the pair reunited. This time in claret & blue.