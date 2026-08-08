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'We are in talks!' Aston Villa chief confirms negotiations to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha
Viadagany confirms Villa interest
Aston Villa transfer chief, Damian Viadagany, has publicly confirmed that the club is actively negotiating with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Palhinha. The former Fulham midfield anchor, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham, has emerged as a top priority for Emery as Villa look to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions.
Speaking to the German publication Bild, Viadagany provided a transparent update on the situation, stating: 'We are in talks, but there is currently no agreement. If something should happen, it is always on the basis of the great respect we feel for FC Bayern. We are friendly clubs; our relationship with Max Eberl, Christoph Freund and all other responsible persons is excellent. Therefore, I cannot and do not want to comment on any further details.'
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Midfield crisis forces Villa's hand
The urgency behind Villa’s pursuit of Palhinha stems from a series of unfortunate blows to their midfield department. The club was rocked by the devastating news that star midfielder Amadou Onana suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture, which is expected to keep him sidelined for the majority of the campaign.
Villa’s midfield predicament is not limited to Onana’s injury alone, as the club also lost key playmaker Youri Tielemans following his summer move to Manchester United. Despite bringing in Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton and Johan Manzambi from Freiburg, Emery’s side still requires further reinforcements in the center of the pitch.
Bayern's preference for permanent sale
According to reports from Sky in Germany, Bayern Munich are not interested in another temporary arrangement for the Portuguese veteran, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham having joined Bayern on a four-year deal for €51m plus €5m in add-ons. The Bavarian giants would significantly prefer a permanent sale over a loan deal as they look to recoup a substantial portion of their investment. This stance may require Aston Villa to commit to a significant financial package to get the deal across the line.
For Palhinha, a move to Villa Park offers a return to a league where he possesses proven experience. Alongside his loan spell at Tottenham last season, the midfielder spent two successful years at Fulham between 2022 and 2024, making him well-equipped to take on a leadership role in Aston Villa's ambitious project.
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The final hurdles in negotiations
Bayern are still demanding €25m for the 31-year-old, a valuation Villa are currently unwilling to meet, while a loan move remains off the table. However, squad depth is vital for Aston Villa as they prepare for Champions League football next season, building on a stellar campaign that saw them finish fourth in the Premier League and lift the UEFA Europa League title.
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