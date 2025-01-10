Ashley Young Tyler Young Everton Peterborough FA Cup 2024-25Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Ashley Young shares heartwarming moment with son Tyler at final whistle as 18-year-old misses chance to make history and take on dad in FA Cup clash with Everton

Everton star Ashley Young shared a heartwarming moment with his son and Peterborough midfielder Tyler after the duo failed to create FA Cup history.

  • Ashley Young misses chance to face son
  • Tyler remains unused substitute against Everton
  • Heartwarming moment shared after final whistle
