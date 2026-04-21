Arsene Wenger delivers verdict on Arsenal's title chances after damaging Man City loss

While Wenger remains optimistic, Arteta has admitted that failing to capitalise on big moments was the difference against City.

Reflecting on the performance and the five matches remaining in the season, Arteta said: "It’s a really disappointing result, and the manner that it happened. We had a really strong performance, got so much into the game, we came back from a goal down. Emotionally, we handled the game so well, and had the game where we wanted it. We had the best chances of the game, didn’t put them away, and that was the difference."

When questioned if those wasted opportunities caused more frustration or provided a sense of encouragement, the Spaniard replied: "A bit of both, because we created big situations against a team that concedes very little, and we’ve gone into it the right way. But at the end, to win or not win is about moments, and when they had moments, they put them in the back of the net and that was the difference.

"We lost an opportunity today to win, I think we used the opportunity to show what we are made of, and how we’re going to compete and the level of the team. Now we have another five to go, so it’s a new Premier League now, they have a game in hand and we have three points in hand – so, game on."