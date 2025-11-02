Alessia Russo Stina Blackstenius Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images
Arsenal women's player ratings vs Leicester: That's more like it! Beth Mead and Alessia Russo shine as much-improved Gunners enjoy convincing WSL win

Beth Mead and Alessia Russo took centre stage on Sunday as Arsenal looked much more like themselves in a comfortable and convincing 4-1 win at Leicester. Despite being crowned European champions back in May, the Gunners have struggled at the start of this new season, unable to use that continental triumph as a springboard for a Women's Super League title challenge. This win, though, was a sign that the tide is turning, with it certainly the most impressive of the three on the bounce they have now registered.

One of Arsenal's most notable issues in recent times has been the inability to really kill games off once they take the lead and, in that sense, this was a really encouraging day out as goals from Russo and Stina Blackstenius, either side of an own goal from Sari Kees, allowed the Gunners to race into a 3-0 lead before half time. Renee Slegers' side were positive, looked confident and showcased the sort of ruthlessness that is going to be vital if they are to mount a serious charge for a first WSL title since 2019.

That Arsenal were able to play at this level given the list of absentees was notable, too. Olivia Smith and Frida Maanum both sustained injuries on international duty, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kyra Cooney-Cross were missing due to illness and Emily Fox could only make the bench, having played in the United States on Wednesday night. It meant a first league start for Laia Codina in over a year; just a second start of the season, in all competitions, for Blackstenius; and a place at right-back for the left-footed Taylor Hinds, fresh off an England debut in midweek.

But that enforced reshuffle proved to be anything but a negative as Arsenal breezed to a well-needed victory, as a clinical strike from Russo, an own goal from the England striker's teasing cross and two great finishes from Blackstenius saw off Leicester with ease, despite Noemie Mouchon's late consolation. Was it a performance of title contenders? It's perhaps hard to say so, given this was a game many expected Slegers' side to win and the fact there were a few decent opportunities that a better team than Leicester would not have wasted. However, it was certainly a good tune-up for the Gunners ahead of next week's clash with Chelsea, where those credentials will really be put to the test. 

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the King Power Stadium...

  • Leicester City v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (6/10):

    Had a couple of iffy moments in possession but was confident claiming crosses and stood tall in a big one-v-one chance for Leicester, even if Mouchon should've done better with her effort.

    Taylor Hinds (7/10):

    Looked settled and assured throughout, despite starting at right-back and switching to left-back on the hour. Her pass in behind for Russo kickstarted the move for the second goal.

    Laia Codina (6/10):

    A solid performance on her first league start since October of last year, and first start in all competitions since February. Won all four of her aerial duels.

    Steph Catley (6/10):

    Like Codina, she was good on the ball and won most of her duels. 

    Katie McCabe (6/10):

    Strong in her duels and good on the ball, delivering some teasing crosses.

  • Leicester City v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kim Little (7/10):

    Tidy in possession and excellent in her defensive work, winning nine of her 11 ground duels.

    Mariona Caldentey (6/10):

    Created more chances than any other player, showcasing her quality on the ball, though did also have some sloppy moments in possession, including one which gave Leicester their biggest opportunity of the game.

    Alessia Russo (8/10):

    Somehow seemed to get more service in this deeper role than she often has as a No.9. Broke the deadlock with a clinical strike and created the second with a teasing cross.

  • Leicester City v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Beth Mead (8/10):

    After a couple of really good performances for England during the international break, she continued that momentum here with an excellent display at both ends of the pitch.

    Stina Blackstenius (8/10):

    Was full of running and on the end of a fair few chances as a result of her good movement, ending the day with two goals and an assist. Could've had a hat-trick, or better, had she been more clinical, too.

    Caitlin Foord (6/10):

    Perfect in possession, completing all 16 of her passes, and created a couple of opportunities. Was lively when involved, just didn't see tons of the ball.

  • Leicester City v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Chloe Kelly (6/10):

    Still looks a little bit off her full fitness in terms of sharpness but, despite that, created a couple of chances after being introduced on the hour.

    Emily Fox (6/10):

    Slotted in at right-back just fine for the final half an hour as the game winded down.

    Victoria Pelova (5/10):

    Couldn't really get involved enough to make a significant impact on the game.

    Jenna Nighswonger (N/A):

    Made her first appearance of the season in the closing stages, having been surprisingly unable to get any game time until this point.

    Katie Reid (N/A):

    A late introduction when Little limped off with a knock.

    Renee Slegers (6/10):

    Hand was forced for most of her team selection, given the absentees, but she adapted well to put out a side capable of running riot. Some questions about her subs, with it a surprise to see her introduce Fox at all given this felt a great opportunity to rest a player who is almost ever-present, but it was good to see Nighswonger finally involved.

