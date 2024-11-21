Arsenal women's player ratings vs Juventus: Lina Hurtig to the rescue! Striker's late goal sends Gunners into Champions League knockouts - and eliminates her former side

The Sweden international came up big with a 90th minute winner that made her side England's third representative into the UWCL quarter-finals

Arsenal sealed a place in the Women's Champions League knockout stages and took firm control in the race to go through as a group winner on Thursday night, beating Juventus 1-0 thanks to a dramatically late goal from super sub Lina Hurtig. It looked like the Sweden international would actually be the villain as she watched one header hit the sidenetting and sent another sailing over the bar of an empty goal. However, it was third time lucky for the former Juventus striker, as she pounced on an error at the back to tap in from close range and ensure the Gunners got the job done, while also eliminating her old team from the competition.

For most of the game, it looked like the home fans were not going to be rewarded for coming out to support their side on a bitterly cold evening in north London. The first half produced very few, if any, chances, and when that changed in the second half, it looked like the ball just didn't want to go in for the hosts. Lia Walti's remarkable pass sliced through the Juventus defence and found Caitlin Foord, but there was no one to convert her square pass. Katie McCabe and Mariona Caldentey combined for a beautiful move down the left, but Frida Maanum's eventual shot was just wide. Foord was in the right place at the right time when a corner caused chaos in the box, but her well-directed effort was blocked on the line.

After soaking up all of that pressure, Juventus almost snatched it at the other end, too. Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar had been a spectator for most of the match and yet, when she had to be called upon to stop Arianna Caruso's well-placed strike, she responded brilliantly to push it around the post. It was a save that proved to be all the more important as the clock ticked into the 90th minute and Hurtig finally found the goal the Gunners had been searching for, securing a 1-0 win which sees them join Chelsea, Real Madrid, Lyon, Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the quarter-finals, with two group stage matches to spare.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...