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Arsenal women's player ratings vs Chelsea: No Leah Williamson, no problem! Lotte Wubben-Moy shines again while Daphne van Domselaar produces special saves as Gunners keep successful Champions League defence alive

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Arsenal's Women's Champions League title defence remains well and truly on track after the Gunners withstood Chelsea's attempts at a comeback on Wednesday, falling to a narrow and late 1-0 defeat to win 3-2 on aggregate. It felt like the Blues had to start fast and score early to stand any chance of overcoming the deficit, and so once Arsenal had prevented them from doing exactly that, progression to the semi-finals rarely looked in doubt.

For the most part, it was not an eventful game. Chelsea started with the right intent, with Ellie Carpenter, Alyssa Thompson and Lauren James in particular posing problems, but Arsenal stood up tall to prevent their hosts from creating too much of note. Sjoeke Nusken put a good chance wide early on, with Thompson volleying just off target as well, yet it would take until the 52nd minute for Chelsea to have their first shot on target, when Sam Kerr forced Daphne van Domselaar into the first of her outstanding stops.

That effort seemed to breathe new life into the Blues and head coach Sonia Bompastor responded with some attacking changes, too, but it wasn't until late on that Chelsea really put Arsenal under the cosh - and when they did, they found Van Domselaar in seemingly unbeatable form. After Veerle Buurman had hit the post, and Stina Blackstenius had a header ruled out for a narrow offside at the other end, the Gunners' goalkeeper made a truly world-class stop to push Nusken's header onto the post, confirming that it just wasn't to be for Chelsea.

Nusken would get one back in stoppage time, but it was far too late to make a difference. And so, as the Blues' wait for a first Women's Champions League triumph goes on, a wait their London rivals will take great pleasure in extending, Arsenal's defence of their second European title continues. Next up for the Gunners? Either Lyon, the eight-time winners they beat in the semi-finals last year, or Wolfsburg, the two-time champions who defeated them in a dramatic tie in the last four three years ago.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Stamford Bridge...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (8/10):

    Made a truly brilliant save to deny Kerr early in the second half, which prevented Chelsea from kickstarting that comeback, then produced an even better one late on to thwart Nusken.

    Emily Fox (7/10):

    Engaged in an enthralling battle with compatriot Thompson, winning her fair share of duels despite the winger being lively.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (8/10):

    Another really solid display from a player in excellent form.

    Steph Catley (7/10):

    Stood up tall in her defending and was solid in possession before going off just before half-time with a calf issue.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    As in the first leg, started well enough on the left and then impressed with how well she adapted to having to play at centre-back.

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    Midfield

    Kim Little (7/10):

    Covered plenty of ground in the middle of the park, allowing Caldentey to take control of things in possession.

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Great on the ball to help Arsenal manage the game well given how much the onus was on Chelsea to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and push for goals.

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Played brilliantly in the deeper role again. Lots of lovely little touches and great bits of movement.

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    Attack

    Olivia Smith (6/10):

    With no real impetus on Arsenal to push for goals, the attack wasn't particularly lively, but Smith was still impressively efficient with the ball, carving out a couple of decent openings despite limited touches.

    Stina Blackstenius (7/10):

    Didn't get her goal, denied by a narrow offside flag, but kept Chelsea's defence honest throughout with her movement and some nice link-up play.

    Caitlin Foord (6/10):

    Was full of running and never shy to get a shot off, always ensuring the Chelsea back line had something to beware of.

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    Subs & Manager

    Taylor Hinds (6/10):

    Slotted into the back line comfortably, despite it coming in surprise circumstances. Got up and down the pitch well and won plenty of duels.

    Beth Mead (7/10):

    As Chelsea pushed for a goal, she took advantage of the spaces in behind and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when she hit the post late on.

    Smilla Holmberg (7/10):

    Another really impactful substitute, who thought she had an assist when Blackstenius headed in, only for VAR to rule it out. Offered an attacking threat that pushed

    Frida Maanum (N/A):

    A late sub as Arsenal saw the tie out.

    Laia Codina (N/A):

    Another late introduction.

    Renee Slegers (7/10):

    Got pretty much everything right, in the team selection and also with her game plan. Until the final moments, progression to the last four didn't look in doubt, and even then it was a long shot for Chelsea.

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