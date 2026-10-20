Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Classic match - late London drama as Arsenal stun the German giants at the Emirates

For much of the encounter, the two sides engaged in a high-stakes stand-off. Bayern dominated possession with their trademark fluidity, forcing Petr Cech into several world-class interventions to keep the Gunners level. At the other end, Manuel Neuer proved why he was the gold standard for goalkeepers, producing a truly astonishing point-blank save from a Theo Walcott header that left the home support clutching their heads in disbelief. The tension was thick, the margin for error non-existent, and as the clock ticked into the final quarter, a goalless draw seemed the most likely outcome.