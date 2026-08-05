'It’s a risk!' - Arsenal warned Vinicius Jr could DESTROY Mikel Arteta’s dressing room spirit despite world-class talent

Having transformed from title contenders into Premier League champions last season, the Gunners' ambition in the transfer market has grown alongside their on-field success. Few prospective transfers carry as much weight as Vinicius Junior, with Arteta reportedly personally spearheading the drive to bring the Real Madrid superstar to north London. Speaking with BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given highlighted that even discussing such a move proves just how far the club's status has elevated under Arteta.

"Could Vinicius Junior be the sort of player to add the quality Arsenal need in the final third? Yes, and it shows you the level that Arsenal are at that this sort of deal is even being spoken about, and of course the financial power they now have to back it up," Given said.

"Can you imagine the financial package that would be needed to bring a player like Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? It would be huge numbers all round across the transfer fee, the wages and all the clauses and add-ons."

Reports suggest that Los Blancos have slapped a €150 million (£128.4m) price tag on the 26-year-old, a figure that would make him the most expensive acquisition in Premier League history







