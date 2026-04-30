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Arsenal urged to offload 'terrible' Martin Odegaard as new captain suggested
O'Hara slams 'terrible' Odegaard performance
Odegaard, who has struggled with fitness throughout the campaign, was withdrawn before the hour mark at the Metropolitano, prompting O’Hara to question his long-term suitability for Mikel Arteta's side.
O’Hara did not hold back in his appraisal of the 27-year-old’s contribution. "Last season he wasn’t great either," O’Hara told talkSPORT. "He’s been terrible this season; getting dragged in the Champions League semi-final when you’re the captain is never a good look."
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Concerns over fitness and leadership
The issues surrounding Odegaard are not limited to his form on the pitch. Persistent knee problems have plagued the midfielder throughout the 2025-26 season, limiting him to a mere 19 starts across the Premier League and the Champions League. This lack of availability has raised alarm bells, particularly in his native Norway, where there are fears that the playmaker is still being hampered by the injury that kept him out for a significant portion of the domestic campaign.
O’Hara believes these factors combined mean Arteta must look elsewhere for a creative spark in the upcoming transfer window. "I do believe that Arsenal maybe are growing away from Odegaard. Maybe they’ve got to look at a player who can come in and be that talisman. When [Eberechi] Eze came on tonight, he kept getting caught in possession. He’s done a couple of good things, but is he the world star in the number 10 role for Arsenal? I’m not sure. But Odegaard needs to up his game. He needs to buck his ideas up because he will end up falling down a pecking order. I don’t think he can be the captain anymore."
Rice tipped as the natural successor
Should the Gunners follow O’Hara’s advice and look to move Odegaard on, the question of who should lead the team naturally arises. For former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy, the answer is already within the squad. Declan Rice, who has been a standout performer since his move from West Ham, is seen as the de facto leader-in-waiting for both club and country.
"He’s never going to catch the eye in terms of doing step-overs and pinging one in the top bins, running 30 yards. He isn't that player. What he is, defensively, he’s a monster," Cundy said on talkSPORT. "When he goes forward, he carries the team. He’s brilliant in control. I think he will be England’s next captain and I think it’ll be Arsenal’s next captain."
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What comes next?
While Odegaard has been a central figure in Arteta's project to date, his inability to influence high-stakes games this season has led to suggestions that the club needs a more robust presence in the No.10 position. With the second leg against Atletico looming, the pressure will be on the captain to prove his detractors wrong.