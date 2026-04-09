Arsenal target 'top young centre-back' as priority in summer transfer window as two options emerge

One primary name on the shortlist is Como's 21-year-old standout Ramon. The Spaniard has flourished in Serie A after leaving Real Madrid last summer, though a potential move is complicated by the structure of his previous transfer. As per CaughtOffside, as well as Ramos, Arsenal are reportedly looking very closely at Madrid youngster Victor Valdepenas. Their scouts have watched both players several times and the feedback has been positive. Los Blancos currently hold a buy-back option and a 50% sell-on clause for Ramon, with the hefty sell-on fee expected to inflate his market price, as Como look to maximize their own profit margin in any potential deal.