Kvaratskhelia PSG Aston Villa Champions LeagueGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Why Arsenal snubbed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia move in 2022 as Gunners instead spent £3.5m on flop who made just six appearances

K. KvaratskheliaArsenalTransfersParis Saint-Germain vs ArsenalParis Saint-GermainChampions League

Arsenal reportedly snubbed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in 2022 as the Gunners instead spent £3.5m on Marquinhos, who made just six appearances.

  • Arsenal had the chance to sign Kvaratskhelia
  • The backroom staff was not convinced of his quality
  • Instead, they went for Marquinhos, who flopped at Emirates
