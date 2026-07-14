David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Arsenal unveil talented teenager Lisa Baum as fifth summer signing after Germany starlet was linked with Barcelona, Man Utd & Bayern Munich
Official: Arsenal complete signing of Lisa Baum
Arsenal were outlined as front-runners for Baum's signature as soon as reports started to emerge to suggest she could be on the move this summer, after just one season in Leipzig. On Tuesday, the Gunners were able to unveil their new No.19, with her following Georgia Stanway, Ona Batlle, Geraldine Reuteler and Selina Cerci in joining the club in what is turning out to be a wonderful summer transfer window.
"I’m so happy to join Arsenal and I can’t wait to get started," Baum, who signs a three-year deal with the option for another season, said. "This league is so competitive and Arsenal is a big club, so I’m excited to challenge myself and compete with the best. I want to win trophies and develop my game and Arsenal feels like the perfect match to achieve that."
Gunners head coach Renee Slegers added: "Lisa is a young wide forward who will bring direct intent and athleticism to our attacking group. At 19, she is still developing and we believe she has huge potential, which we will support her to achieve."
Those at RB Leipzig also had plenty of kind words to say about Baum, after she bid farewell to the German club. Viola Odebrecht, the club's head of women's and girls' football, said: "The fact that Lisa is already ready to take the next step speaks to the outstanding progress she has made here in such a short time. Her transfer is, in many ways, a good solution for everyone involved. We are proud to have accompanied Lisa on part of her journey, and we wish her all the best at Arsenal, both on and off the field,"
Leipzig boss Jonas Stephan, meanwhile, added: "If she keeps this up, Lisa will become a world-class player, one of the best at her position."
- David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Who is Lisa Baum? Introducing one of the world's most talented young players
Baum is by no means a household name but after bubbling under as a very exciting prospect in Germany's youth set-up, she really caught the eye in the 2024-25 season as she played a starring role in Hamburg's promotion to the Frauen-Bundesliga. The club also reached the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal that season, as a second-tier side, and were only beaten at that stage in extra time, as Werder Bremen scored in the 117th and 121st minutes to break the hearts of the 57,000 who had packed into the Volksparkstadion hoping to see the fairytale continue.
Baum's performances were so impressive, even, that Bayern Munich were interested in signing her 12 months ago. However, the teenager instead chose to join RB Leipzig, where game time was going to be more accessible. It's a decision that has aged brilliantly, providing her with the platform to thrive yet again as her direct play, electric speed and skilfulness on the ball allowed her to rack up six goals and two assists for a team that finished 10th in the Bundesliga.
That caught the eye of most of Europe's elite and presented her with the chance to join Arsenal, as she now prepares to make another step up that will see her represent a massive club in perhaps the best women's league in the world, as well as the Champions League.
Arsenal reversing a negative trend?
There have been questions about Arsenal's ability to develop young players signed from elsewhere, as there have been several examples of them not doing so effectively in recent times.
In 2022, the Gunners signed Brazil international Gio Queiroz from Barcelona, who was then just 19 years old, but she couldn't make her mark, despite scoring nine goals in 16 games in a loan spell at Madrid CFF. A year later, Kathrine Kuhl, also 19, would sign from Nordsjaelland, where her performances established her a place in the Denmark team. However, she too failed to really break into the Arsenal team and would leave after two years. Rosa Kafaji is in danger of following suit. The talented Sweden playmaker signed for the Gunners in 2024 but spent last year on loan at Brighton, having struggled for opportunities in north London.
That said, Smilla Holmberg has made a real impact since joining in January and Arsenal fans will hope that Baum's development at the club follows a similar trend to hers, rather than those previous examples. There's reason to believe that it will, too. Baum should get her opportunities following the departure of Mead to Man City, which has opened up a spot in that winger department. Slegers tends to rotate her wide players plenty as well, both game-by-game and also during matches, which should allow Baum to be exposed to the level of the Women's Super League and Champions League at a steady pace, while still making the impact she is already capable of.
- Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Can Arsenal's outstanding transfer window end WSL title drought?
Baum's arrival looks to be yet another excellent signing for Arsenal in what continues to be a brilliant transfer window. England star Stanway has arrived to bolster the midfield, along with Switzerland international Reuteler, which should ease some of the reliance on Kim Little and Mariona Caldentey. Meanwhile, Batlle adds world-class quality to the back line, filling the void left by the departing Katie McCabe, and Baum will join former Hoffenheim forward Cerci in giving the attack more variety and versatility.
Arsenal are the most successful women's team in the history of the English game, and the only one to win the Champions League, but they have not won a WSL title since 2019. This transfer window is giving fans every reason to believe that drought can end this season.
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