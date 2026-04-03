'She's very apologetic' - Arsenal boss Renee Slegers reveals talks with Katie McCabe after controversial hair-pull on Chelsea's Alyssa Thompson

Slegers has commented on the controversial moment involving McCabe and Thompson during mid-week European action. The incident, which saw the Irish defender yank back the hair of the young American winger, sparked outrage from Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor, who sensationally pulled out her mobile phone during a post-match interview to showcase what she deemed a missed red card.

At a press conference on Friday, Slegers confirmed she has held private discussions with her defender to clear the air. "Yeah, I’ve seen it, I’ve spoken to Katie today as well, she’s very apologetic about the situation and it’s unfortunate that it’s happened," the coach explained.