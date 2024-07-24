Riccardo Calafiori ArsenalGetty/GOAL
Richard Mills

Arsenal reach full agreement to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna in £42m deal with Italy star expected to join Gunners' U.S tour

ArsenalRiccardo CalafioriSerie ABolognaPremier LeagueTransfers

Arsenal have 'all agreements in place' to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Arsenal linked with Calafiori for weeks
  • Set to sign from Bologna for £42m
  • 'All agreements' for deal 'now in place'
Article continues below