Arsenal 'are gone' in Premier League title race due to big game failures as Premier League legend backs Man City turnaround

The landscape of the Premier League title race shifted dramatically over the weekend as Arsenal saw their lead at the top of the table trimmed to just six points.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a surprise 2-1 loss at home to Bournemouth, while Manchester City exerted their dominance with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

With Pep Guardiola’s side still holding a game in hand over their rivals, the pressure is mounting ahead of a decisive head-to-head clash at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday.

For Scholes, the recent swing in results suggests that the psychological advantage now rests entirely with the blue half of Manchester as the season enters its final stretch.







