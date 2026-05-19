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Arsenal are Premier League champions! 22-year wait for top-flight title over as Man City draw confirms Gunners’ coronation
Record this season: Set-piece kings
Arsenal's march to the crown has been defined by tactical discipline and an unprecedented efficiency from dead-ball situations. The Gunners officially established themselves as the undisputed set-piece kings of English football this season, breaking records by scoring their 18th Premier League goal from a corner routine.
This lethal trait was perfectly personified in their penultimate match against Burnley, where Bukayo Saka’s pinpoint inswinging delivery found Kai Havertz, who rose highest to power home a towering header and secure a crucial 1-0 victory at the Emirates.
End of long absence from the podium
This monumental coronation officially brings a painful 22-year wait for a top-flight league title to an end.
The last time Arsenal actually lifted the famous trophy was back in the 2003-04 season, when Arsene Wenger’s legendary 'Invincibles' went an entire campaign undefeated. Generations of Arsenal fans have grown up longing for that golden era to return, and after enduring years of setbacks, Arteta’s visionary leadership has finally allowed this resilient modern-day squad to write their own glorious chapter in the club's folklore.
However, this historic triumph did not come easily; it follows years of relentless heartbreak for the Gunners, who spent the last three seasons launching fierce title charges that ultimately ended in bitter disappointment as they lost out to the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool.
Arsenal avoid final day drama
By wrapping up the championship with a game to spare, Arsenal completely avoided the agonising tension of final-day drama. Manchester City's unexpected slip-up against a resilient Bournemouth side at the Vitality Stadium left them on 78 points, while Arsenal’s impressive tally of 82 points mathematically ended the title race with a four-point gap.
After grinding out a gritty, nervous win against relegated Burnley, the final match of the season will serve as a glorious victory lap for the north London side, turning Sunday’s away trip to face Crystal Palace into a purely celebratory occasion for the newly crowned champions.
Double dream: Premier League & Champions League titles
With the Premier League trophy safely secured, the football world is now asking: can this extraordinary Arsenal squad complete a historic Premier League and Champions League double?
Arteta has built a rock-solid foundation, marshaled by the incomparable Declan Rice in midfield and a watertight defense that has choked the life out of Europe's finest.
The Gunners look utterly unstoppable, and they are now just one step away from ultimate European glory as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Adding the Champions League trophy to their domestic crown would solidify this team as one of the greatest eras in football history.