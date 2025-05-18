Arsenal player ratings vs Newcastle: Declan Rice, you beauty! Gunners seal Champions League qualification thanks to midfielder's stunner and David Raya's super saves

The Gunners all-but cemented second place in the Premier League for a third season running thanks to a narrow victory over the Magpies

Arsenal booked their place in next season's Champions League thanks to a 1-0 win at home to Newcastle on Sunday, locking down Champions League qualification from the Premier League in the process. The Magpies would have leapfrogged the Gunners to second in the standings had they taken the three points, but ultimately came up short as Mikel Arteta's men emerged triumphant.

The hosts played themselves into trouble early on when David Raya's low kick was cut out by Sandro Tonali. The Italian slipped in Callum Wilson, whose cutback was aimed goal-wards by Bruno Guimaraes, but he was denied by two scrambling saves from the apologetic Spaniard between the sticks.

Raya then had to be at his best to tip behind a deflected drive from Harvey Barnes, and the Gunners survived an almighty goalmouth scramble which saw their goalkeeper keep out Dan Burn and Sven Botman from a troublesome corner.

Despite that testing first half, Arsenal went in front shortly after the restart. Bukayo Saka won possession high up the pitch and tiptoed away from two defenders before passing to Martin Odegaard, who cut the ball back for Declan Rice to sweep home from the edge of the box - the Gunners' first goal against Newcastle this season after 52 shots across four games.

Newcastle were without in-demand striker Alexander Isak but they threw all they had remaining at Arsenal in search of an equaliser, though that wasn't enough to really trouble Arteta's side and Rice's goal proved to be the only one in north London after nearly 100 minutes of action.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...