Arsenal player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Kepa is the hero! Gunners reach Carabao Cup semi-finals on penalties after late drama

Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikely hero on Tuesday night as the Gunners sneaked past Crystal Palace and into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out. The Gunners went ahead late on thanks to a Maxence Lacroix own goal but were pegged back in stoppage time by Marc Guehi's equaliser. The game finished 1-1 then went to penalties with Kepa saving from Lacroix as Arsenal won 8-7 on spot kicks.

Arsenal dominated the first half and will have headed into the half-time break wondering how the scoreline was still level. Gabriel Martinelli caused plenty of problems down the left flank for the hosts, creating chances for Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke and Jurrien Timber but none could find the back of the net. Goalkeeper Walter Benitez was also in inspired form for the Eagles, making a string of saves to frustrate the Gunners and ensure his team went in at the break still on level terms. 

Crystal Palace made two changes at half-time, sending on Nathaniel Clyne and Justin Devenny, and looked a completely different side as they took the game to Arsenal. Adam Wharton fired a good chance wide after being given acres of space, as Arsenal struggled to regain their first-half momentum.

A frustrated Mikel Arteta sent on Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard in response, while Palace were dealt a blow when Chris Richards was stretchered off after appearing to suffer a nasty cut to his foot. 

The deadlock was finally broken in scruffy circumstances in the 83rd minute. Saka's corner in from the right was met well by Riccardo Calafiori, and the ball hit Lacroix on its way into the back. Arsenal looked to be heading through but Palace hit back in stoppage time when Guehi latched onto a header from Jefferson Lerma and slotted home from close range to send the game to penalties.

An excellent shoot-out then played out with Odegaard, Declan Rice, Saka Trossard and Mikel Merino all converting their kicks to send the game into sudden death. Kepa then came up clutch, diving the right way to deny Lacroix and set up a Carabao Cup semi-final for Arsenal against Chelsea.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (7/10):

    A rare start for the goalkeeper who had virtually nothing to in the first half. Had one wobbly moment after the break and was booked late on for time-wasting. Couldn't do much about the goal but ended up being the hero by saving Lacroix's penalty to seal the win.

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    Got forwards regularly and had chances to score. Headed over a great Martinelli cross in the first half, scored in the shoot-out.

    William Saliba (8/10):

    Another quality performance from the Frenchman. Excellent on the ball and made several important tackles, particularly to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta late on. Struck a confident penalty in the shoot-out.

    Riccardo Calafiori (6/10):

    Did a good job alongside Saliba and handled the threat of Mateta well. Beaten by Jefferson Lerma in the air for the equaliser but scored in the shoot-out.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (6/10):

    Looked a little short of confidence and was guilty of dallying on the ball at times. 

    Midfield

    Christian Norgaard (8/10):

    Really solid performance in midfield by Norgaard. Showed his quality and put forward a strong case for more minutes.

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    Led the team out against Palace but it was hardly a captain's performance from the Spain star. Did score his penalty in the shoot-out, though.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    An underwhelming performance against his former club and no surprise to see him hooked in the second half.

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (5/10):

    Had two great chances in the first half but put both straight at the goalkeeper.

    Gabriel Jesus (6/10):

    Had several chances on his 100th Arsenal appearance but couldn't beat Benitez in the Palace goal.

    Gabriel Martinelli (8/10):

    Really lively down the left and was Arsenal's best attacker in the first half. Linked up well with Jesus but took a hefty knock right before half-time and went off after the break.

    Subs & Manager

    Leandro Trossard (7/10):

    Sent on just before the hour with Arsenal needing a goal and was a lively presence. Scored his penalty.

    Martin Odegaard (7/10):

    Arsenal looked better going forward with the Norwegian on the pitch. Took a penalty and scored.

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Delivered the corner from which Lacroix put through his own net for the only goal of the game. Also scored his penalty.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Only a late sub but took a penalty in the shoot-out and made no mistake.

    Mikel Arteta (6/10):

    Made eight changes to his team for the match but saw his side lack a killer edge once again. Cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as his team toiled to another unimpressive victory.

