Arsenal player ratings vs Chelsea: The Gunners are going to Wembley! Mikel Arteta's side reach Carabao Cup final as Kai Havertz lands fatal blow against former side

Arsenal's best chance of a drab first half saw Gabriel Magalhaes pick out namesake Gabriel Martinelli with a delicious ball over the top, only for the Brazilian to allow Chelsea defender Malo Gusto enough time to retreat and block his eventual shot. There wasn't much goalmouth action in the second half either, with Gabriel's header blocked from close range by Marc Cucurella as Arsenal looked to kill the tie for good.

Chelsea tried their luck from a couple of set-pieces late on - Cole Palmer's free-kick hit the wall and Wesley Fofana flicked wide from the following corner - while the hosts were denied a penalty when Trevoh Chalobah made a sliding challenge to pry the ball away from Martinelli.

But at the end of six added minutes, Arsenal wrapped up their spot in the final, their first of any kind since 2020. Declan Rice led a counter with every Chelsea man up the pitch, and he squared for former Blue Kai Havertz to send them to Wembley, where Manchester City or Newcastle await.

