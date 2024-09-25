Arsenal player ratings vs Bolton: Ethan Nwaneri is the real deal! Teenage wonderkid stars in Carabao Cup rout as Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice lead young Gunners into fourth round

The Gunners eased through at the Emirates Stadium with their 17-year-old academy star scoring his first two senior goals

Ethan Nwaneri marked his first Arsenal start with two goals while Raheem Sterling was also on target as the Gunners beat Bolton Wanderers 5-1 to cruise into the Carabao Cup fourth round.

When Nwaneri turned in Sterling's cross on 37 minutes, the 17-year-old became the youngest Arsenal goal-scorer since a 16-year-old Jack Wilshere found the net against Sheffield United way back in 2008.

Declan Rice had already given the hosts the lead by that point, and the England international added an assist to his name when he sent Nwaneri clear to slot home the third goal of the night soon after half-time.

Aaron Collins then broke away to pull a goal back for the League One side, but a tap-in for Sterling and a volleyed finish from substitute Kai Havertz completed a comfortable night's work for Arsenal.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...