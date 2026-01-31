Goal.com
Live
Noni Madueke Arsenal Leeds 2025-26Getty Images
Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Leeds: Noni's on fire! Marvellous Madueke takes his big chance as galvanised Gunners emphatically silence 'bottle job' doubters

Arsenal ended their run of three Premier League games without a win with a dominant 4-0 win at Leeds United to move seven points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, silencing those critics who have suggested their title hopes were about to collapse. The visitors suffered a major blow in the warm-up when they lost star man Bukayo Saka to injury, with Noni Madueke being drafted in off the bench to replace him, but it was the former Chelsea man who proved to be the difference in the first half as Mikel Arteta's superb squad again began to flex its muscle.

After a slow start to the game, Madueke started to cause Leeds problems down the right and it was his excellent ball in that was glanced in by Martin Zubimendi to break the deadlock. The England international then whipped in a wicked corner that was punched into his own net by Karl Darlow right on the goalline to make it 2-0.

Viktor Gyokeres wasted a golden chance to extend Arsenal's lead soon after the break but the Swedish striker made amends on 69 minutes when he beat James Justin to Gabriel Martinelli's cross to make it 3-0, before Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to put the gloss on a fine afternoon's work with a fourth for the league leaders.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Elland Road...

  • Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Quiet afternoon in terms of saves, but handling was good when needed and distribution was tidy. 

    Jurrien Timber (7/10):

    Looks so much better playing in his natural position on the right of the back four. Booked in the second half.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Made some good blocks and brought the ball out from the back at times to get Arsenal moving. 

    Gabriel Magalhaes (8/10):

    Good battle with Calvert-Lewin. Was put under pressure at times but coped well and was ultimately excellent as always.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    Solid enough defensively. Would be nice to see him add a bit more in an attacking sense down the left-hand side.

    • Advertisement
  • Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (7/10):

    A typically excellent header to open the scoring. The timing of his runs and his ability in the air is so impressive. Strong showing all round.

    Declan Rice (8/10):

    Played pretty much in a pair alongside Zubimendi and helped Arsenal dominate the midfield battle. Really took control of the game in the second half.

    Kai Havertz (7/10):

    Almost played as a second striker alongside Gyokeres. His presence allowed Arsenal to play very direct at times. So important for Arteta to have him back.

  • Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Leandro Trossard (6/10):

    A few nice touches and kept things moving on the left, but wasn't much of a goal threat. Played one excellent ball through to Gyokeres which deserved a better finish.

    Viktor Gyokeres (7/10):

    Kept the centre-backs busy as he scrapped for everything. Wasted a great chance to make it 3-0 and his touch continues to frustrate but eventually got his goal with a clever run and finish.

    Noni Madueke (8/10):

    Drafted into the XI at the last minute due to Saka's injury in the warm-up and played a starring role. Caused Leeds problems throughout and produced two wonderful balls in for Zubimendi's opener and Darlow's own goal.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Martin Odegaard (7/10):

    Excellent cameo after a difficult week. Set up Jesus' goal and was on the front foot as soon as he came on.

    Gabriel Martinelli (7/10):

    Really good play down the right to set up Gyokeres' goal.

    Gabriel Jesus (7/10):

    Scored one superb goal, saw a header saved and sent another effort wide. Big impact.

    Riccardo Calafiori (6/10):

    Almost got on the scorsheet with a header late on.

    Eberechi Eze (N/A):

    On for the closing stages.

    Mikel Arteta (8/10):

    Aside from Saka's injury, he will be delighted. Excellent away win and his substitutes made a big impact.

Carabao Cup
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Premier League
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0