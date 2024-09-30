Mikel Arteta Riccardo CalafioriGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on concerning Riccardo Calafiori knee injury that left defender 'emotional' ahead of PSG Champions League showdown

R. CalafioriB. WhiteM. ArtetaArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal vs Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainChampions League

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori picked up a knee injury, and Mikel Arteta has provided an update on his availability for the Paris Saint-Germain match.

  • Riccardo Calafiori injured in Leicester City win
  • Ben White also out injured for two games
  • Arteta believes both could be available for PSG clash
