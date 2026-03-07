Getty Images Sport
Arsenal make history as wonderkid Max Dowman starts in youthful XI in FA Cup clash with Mansfield
Arsenal make 'rare' history
Arteta continued his bold policy of integrating young players into the first team by handing Dowman a start for the FA Cup match against League One side Mansfield. Arteta also fielded 16-year-old defender Marli Salmon from the off.
The presence of the two youngsters in the starting XI made history as Arsenal became the first Premier League team to field two players aged 16 or younger as starters in any competition.
Arteta's faith in young players
The decision to have both Dowman and Salmon in the starting line-up follows a rapid rise that began during the club's pre-season tour of Asia in 2025. While Dowman made his senior debut in August 2025 in a 5-0 Premier League win over Leeds United, the defender made his first-team bow in December in the Gunners' 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge.
Huge praise for hard work of Hale End
In August of last year, Arteta praised the excellent work done by the club's academy, saying: "It shows the hard work that has been done at the academy over the years.
"Especially because these players are coming into the first team and performing at the highest level with no professional experience whatsoever. And that's very different from other players at big clubs who are playing at 17, 18, 19, 20 years old with a lot of previous experience, playing in various teams.
"So it once again shows what the academy has done, the preparation of these young players, their maturity, and also the quality we have in this squad to support young players, so they feel comfortable and immediately perform at the highest level. So it's a credit to everyone at the club."
- AFP
High-stakes run for the Gunners
Arsenal currently sit atop the Premier League table, seven points clear of Manchester City, albeit their title rivals have a game in hand. Following this cup tie, the Gunners will shift their focus to the European stage, with Arteta's side facing Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Dowman will undoubtedly be looking to continue contributing to the Gunners' first team for the remainder of the season having recovered from injury.
