Arsenal and Man City locked in potential bidding war for Atalanta full-back with Gunners also eyeing Juventus star

Arsenal's search for defensive reinforcements does not stop at Palestra, with Arteta reportedly keeping a close watch on Cambiaso. The Gunners were heavily linked with the 26-year-old last summer, and that interest has not cooled despite the player's commitment to the Bianconeri project. Former Italy manager Luciano Spalletti, now in charge of the Turin side, remains a huge admirer of the former Genoa talent, but Juventus' technical plans for the upcoming season are intrinsically linked to Champions League qualification. Should they face any financial pressure, Arsenal could find an opening to land the versatile full-back, who is widely viewed as an ideal fit for Arteta's tactical system.