Victoria Pelova Vivianne Miedema splitGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal handed major scare as Vivianne Miedema & Victoria Pelova withdraw from Netherlands squad before crunch Olympics play-off clash with Germany

Arsenal WomenNetherlandsWSLSummer OlympicsVivianne MiedemaVictoria PelovaWomen's football

Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova will be unavailable for the Netherlands' must-win game against Germany, dealing Arsenal a scare in the process.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Miedema & Pelova leave Dutch camp
  • Will miss Netherlands' Olympics play-off with Germany
  • Could impact Arsenal's WSL title chase

Editors' Picks