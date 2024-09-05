Viktor Gyokeres Sporting 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Arsenal & Liverpool-linked Viktor Gyokeres admits €100m release clause is ‘a bit too much’ as prolific Sporting striker sends ‘next window’ Premier League transfer message

V. GyoekeresArsenalTransfersLiverpoolChelseaSporting CPPremier League

Arsenal and Liverpool-linked Viktor Gyokeres admits his €100 million release clause is a “bit too much”, but he may end up in the Premier League.

  • Swede starred in England for Coventry
  • Enjoyed stunning debut season in Portugal
  • Wants to test himself at the highest level
