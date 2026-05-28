Arsenal legend explains how ‘Unforgettables’ can top ‘Invincibles’ with historic Champions League win - with iconic Queen song serving as inspiration

Keown believes Saturday's showpiece event would elevate the current squad above 2003-04 side. While Arsene Wenger’s 'Invincibles' went an entire league season unbeaten, they never managed to lift the Champions League trophy, falling short in the 2006 final against Barcelona.

“They’ll be winners, that’s what they will be - and that will do for me," Keown said as quoted by Evening Standard. “And they’ll be the first ever winners of the Champions League. So for me, they’re the ‘Number Ones’. They’re not just the ‘Unforgettables’ or the ‘Invincibles’. They’re the ‘Number Ones’. It puts them as number one, because no one else has won it. We’ve been disappointing in Europe. There was a Cup Winners’ Cup competition that fell through our hands. The UEFA Cup as well, Galatasaray beating us on penalties. So the club needs to now do something major in Europe.”