'I would never apologise' - Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg calls out former team-mate Martin Keown for saying sorry to Ruud van Nistelrooy over infamous fiery clash with ex-Man Utd striker

Freddie Ljungberg believes his former Arsenal team-mate Martin Keown should not have apologised to Ruud van Nistelrooy over the fiery clash of 2003.

  • Keown and Van Nistelrooy came to blows at Old Trafford
  • The pair shook hands earlier in February to end the animosity
  • Ljunberg believes Keown should not have said sorry to the Dutchman
