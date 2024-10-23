'They're disrespecting goalies!' - Arsenal legend David Seaman continues backlash against William Saliba's red card at Bournemouth as he highlights major problem with 'clear and obvious' rule
Ex-Arsenal star David Seaman has lashed out at the "clear and obvious" rule "disrespecting" goalkeepers after William Saliba's red at Bournemouth.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Seaman slams 'clear and obvious' rule
- Shared his opinion on Saliba's red card
- Arsenal face Liverpool next