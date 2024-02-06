Arsenal star Leah Williamson shares response as Lionesses captain makes first start in 291 days after ACL injury

Soham Mukherjee
Leah Williamson Arsenal 2023-24Getty
Leah WilliamsonArsenal WomenWSLJonas Eidevall

Leah Williamson shared her excitement on social media as the Arsenal captain made her first start in 291 days after recovering from an ACL injury.

  • Williamson started against West Ham
  • Almost 10 months since she made it to the starting XI
  • Heading towards full-match fitness

