Arsenal launched shock late move for Julian Alvarez's TEAMMATE as Mikel Arteta sought desperate Atletico Madrid forward alternative

Speaking about his future and the persistent interest from abroad, Martinez has been vocal about his desire to stay in Italy. "No doubt I would like to retire at this club," he stated back in May. "It’s hard for me to imagine myself anywhere else these days. You never know in football but if they don’t kick me out, I’m staying here."

The Argentine went on to explain that while he is flattered by the attention from England and Spain, his life is now firmly rooted in Milan. "It’s definitely a great pleasure, a great honour, and a huge satisfaction because you’re always working to improve, to move forward, to become better," he added. "When these offers or calls from these huge clubs arrive, they’re always welcome... Now I’m in a city that has supported me incredibly since day one. I have a restaurant, my kids go to school. I’ll always be here because I feel good, because I’m happy.

"You never know when it comes to football. As long as they want me, those who are needed at Inter will be here. Of course, as I always say, it happens in every job. When you’re no longer needed, they eventually send you away. But right now I’m here with all my heart, just like I was on day one."



