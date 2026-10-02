Arsenal handed fresh injury headache as Christos Tzolis limps off for Greece after ignoring manager’s substitution order

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic revealed that he immediately moved to withdraw his player as a precaution, only for his instructions to be rejected. Speaking to Sport24, the manager detailed the unusual touchline exchange.

"How can I handle it, you tell me," Jovanovic explained. "I’m his coach, I tell him to come out and he says, 'I’m not coming out'. I think it was a scene that everyone saw, those who were nearby. I told him to get out, because I suspected that he wouldn’t have done that if he hadn’t felt something."

The manager stressed his priority was safeguarding the attacker's health in a non-qualifying fixture, noting he acted strictly on expert advice.

"A coach’s decisions regarding substitutions and the suspected injury of a player, he does not make decisions without a medical opinion. We have doctors, and very good ones at that," Jovanovic added. "So when a doctor considers that this thing, as he and Christos understand it, is something that is not for the player to continue playing.

"Certainly first as a coach I have to take the decision to replace the player, because it was a muscular issue. When it’s muscular issues, that, along with the doctors, with the immediate information I have, was the reason I asked for it to come out immediately."



