'We can't lose what we don't have' - Gabriel Jesus says Arsenal can't be 'scared' of Premier League title race as he eyes more than one trophy this season

When Jesus swapped Manchester for north London, he brought a serial winner's pedigree to a young dressing room. The Brazilian revealed that his initial claims regarding Arsenal's title credentials were not immediately embraced by a squad that had grown accustomed to battling for the top four rather than the top prize.

The forward noted that several players initially joked about his optimism, suggesting he might have joined the wrong club if he expected immediate silverware. However, that scepticism has since evaporated as Mikel Arteta’s side established themselves as the primary challengers to Manchester City’s domestic dominance in recent seasons.

“A few of them laughed,” Jesus said, reflecting on his early title aspirations. “They said: ‘Ah, maybe you signed for the wrong club’. I asked them why. With the quality in our team, why couldn’t we go and win the league?”