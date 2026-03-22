Arsenal star Gabriel lauds Erling Haaland as 'toughest opponent' despite bitter rivalry with Man City striker

Gabriel has told The Telegraph of coming up against Haaland - with the prolific Norwegian striker proving to be a handful for any opponent: “I enjoy every game, every striker. It is my job, so I like to battle. But he is a top player and, of course, I think he likes to play against me as well. I think it’s fun. We enjoy it.”

The South American added when asked if Haaland has been his toughest foe in the Premier League: “Yeah, of course.”

Haaland is a two-time Golden Boot winner and former recipient of Premier League Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year awards. Gabriel, given the consistency that he continues to display, is considered to be a leading contender for prestigious individual prizes in 2025-26.

He added on his fine form: “This season is my best season. I need to stay humble and I just need to keep going, keep doing what I am doing. I just need to stay calm and let’s see what happens in the end.”

Gabriel has clearly made a point of bringing “stay humble” into the conversation, having seen Haaland deliver that message to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last term. Old adversaries are ready to do battle for major silverware at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.