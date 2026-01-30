Arsenal forced to abandon flight to Leeds due to weather conditions and embark on 200-mile road trip ahead of crucial Premier League clash

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta stressed the importance of perspective and belief despite recent setbacks.

"Certainly when you lose a game, you have a lot of feelings because especially the group of players are so competitive and they seek for excellence and when you do not reach it, you ask yourself questions and we did that," Arteta said.

"But I think my role is to bring optimism and reality of where we are.

"Our club has a long, long history and to find a moment when in February, we are in the position that we are is very difficult to find.

"We are doing so many things so well and let us focus mainly on that.

"For sure we want to improve, we want to be better in every area, but with that sense of self-confidence and conviction that we are on the right path."