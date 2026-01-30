Getty Images Sport
Arsenal forced to abandon flight to Leeds due to weather conditions and embark on 200-mile road trip ahead of crucial Premier League clash
Weather causes chaos ahead of PL weekend
Leeds Bradford Airport is known to be a difficult destination in poor conditions due to its exposed and elevated location, and sources indicated that concerns over visibility prompted the decision. As a result, Mikel Arteta and his squad travelled by coach via the M1, contending with the usual traffic delays, rather than taking a short domestic flight.
The disruption comes at a time when Arsenal are looking to steady their league form. Defeat last weekend saw their lead at the top of the Premier League reduced to four points after victories for both Manchester City and Aston Villa.
Arteta confident Gunners can get over the line
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta stressed the importance of perspective and belief despite recent setbacks.
"Certainly when you lose a game, you have a lot of feelings because especially the group of players are so competitive and they seek for excellence and when you do not reach it, you ask yourself questions and we did that," Arteta said.
"But I think my role is to bring optimism and reality of where we are.
"Our club has a long, long history and to find a moment when in February, we are in the position that we are is very difficult to find.
"We are doing so many things so well and let us focus mainly on that.
"For sure we want to improve, we want to be better in every area, but with that sense of self-confidence and conviction that we are on the right path."
Flying common in modern Premier League
Some fans might scoff at the fact that Arsenal will not be boarding a luxurious jet to Yorkshire ahead of the weekend's action. However, almost every Premier League club has a chartered jet that is used for trips across the country, particularly from the capital to beyond the Midlands. Arsenal's coach will also have plenty of comfort on board, with most modern transport equipped with TVs, reclining chairs and plenty of leg room.
What comes next?
Arsenal go into the Leeds match on a three-game winless run in the Premier League, having drawn with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest before losing to Manchester United last time out. They will face rivals Tottenham at the end of the month in what could be a huge clash in north London.
