Arsenal identify iconic midfielder for sporting director job! Tomas Rosicky 'leads contenders' to replace Mikel Arteta's right-hand man Edu Gaspar
Arsenal have reportedly identified iconic midfielder Tomas Rosicky for the sporting director role to replace Mikel Arteta's right-hand man Edu Gaspar.
- Rosicky spent 10 years as an Arsenal player
- Shares a close bond with Arteta and Per Mertesacker
- Currently works as the sporting director at Sparta Prague