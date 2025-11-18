AFP
Disaster for Arsenal! Gunners fear Gabriel could be out until 2026 due to thigh injury sustained with Brazil
Gabriel set for more tests
Gabriel had to come off an hour into Brazil's 2-0 win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium over the weekend and was released from the squad, leading to automatic concern for Arsenal fans. After a nervous wait, The Athletic has reported that more tests on his right thigh will be done, but the fear is he will could miss two months of action while he recovers. That would mean the 27-year-old sitting out the remainder of the calendar year and perhaps not returning until the latter half of January. The best case scenario is that Gabriel is only sidelined for one month, which at least means returning before Christmas.
- (C)Getty images
Growing Arsenal injury list
Gabriel has been added to an Arsenal injury list that was already six-strong before the international break: Martin Odegaard, Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus. There are no guarantees, but Arteta spoke prior to club football pausing that a handful of those could return the other side of the international break. That applies to Gyokeres, Havertz, Martinelli and Madueke. Odegaard is thought to be out until early December, with Jesus coming towards the end of long-term ACL rehab and on course to return in January.
It is testament to Arsenal's strength in depth, and determination perhaps aided by three seasons of second-place Premier League finishes, that they have managed to climb to the top of the table and open up a four-point lead on a resurgent Manchester City without a consistently clean bill of health.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Arsenal games Gabriel could miss
Working on the notion that Gabriel is sidelined for two months he could 14 or 15 games across four different competitions, depending on when his exact return would be.
Arsenal start that run by hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the first north London derby of the season on Sunday, three days before the visit of Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Then, it’s a trip to west London face to Chelsea, before further Premier League clashes with Brentford and Aston Villa.
From December 10 up to Christmas, the Gunners face Club Brugge, Wolves, Everton and a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace. Then, it’s Brightonand Aston Villa (again) before the end of 2025. Arsenal start the New Year with league encounters with Bournemouth and Liverpool, followed by an FA Cup third round tie against an as yet unconfirmed opponent. Fans will be hoping that by the time of the trip to Nottingham Forest on January 17, Gabriel will either be back on the verge of.
- Getty Images Sport
Who could replace Gabriel?
For at least a month, Arsenal will have to rely on someone else to partner William Saliba in the centre of defence. But there are at least a few different options.
Gabriel is the left-sided centre-back of the pairing, so the obvious automatic replacement would be Riccardo Calafiori, who has been so good at left-back this season that Myles Lewis-Skelly is struggling to get game time. The Italian is equally adept in the middle, although it would mean re-filling two positions rather just one in Arteta's strongest back four, as he would vacate the left-back role. That would at least benefit Lewis-Skelly, who is unlikely to get into England's World Cup squad if he doesn't start playing more consistent games at club level.
The other left-sided alternative to come in is summer signing Piero Hincapie. The Ecuador international has endured a slow start to his Arsenal career but is proven to be a high-calibre defender from his days at Bayer Leverkusen.
Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber and Ben White could all be considered, but the right-sided options could potentially be a square peg in a round hole on the left, or require Saliba to move out of his preferred position to compensate.
Advertisement