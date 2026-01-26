'Everyone's terrified!' - Arsenal fan KSI backs Gunners to end Premier League title hoodoo despite rivals 'hating everything' about Mikel Arteta's side

Appearing on Beast Mode On, the Sidemen star offered a passionate assessment of Arsenal’s standing in English football. With the Gunners currently in the thick of a title race, KSI suggested that the animosity directed towards the club stems from a fear of what might happen if they actually cross the line in first place with Arteta's men leading the charge with a four-point lead at the top of the table.

"I honestly think every team hates us," KSI declared. "You hate us. You hate the fans with Arsenal. You hate everything to do with Arsenal. It's like the idea of us winning a Premier League title scares everyone."

According to the influencer, the prospect of Arsenal ending their drought, stretching back to the 'Invincibles' season of 2003-04, is a nightmare scenario for opposition supporters. He predicted that the celebrations would dominate the digital landscape, warning that rivals are "terrified of the scenes that they're going to witness."

"Social media is just going to be all Arsenal. And it's going to be carnage," he laughed. "I'm going to be out there. All my friends are going to be out there. All my Arsenal fans are friends all out there."