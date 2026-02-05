Getty Images Sport
Arsenal face nightmare schedule ahead of north London derby as Gunners pay price for competing on all fronts
The high cost of Carabao Cup success
Arsenal’s impressive run to their first major final in nearly six years has been met with both celebration and growing tactical concern. After dispatching Chelsea with a 4-2 aggregate victory in the semi-finals, the Gunners secured their place at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final on March 22. While Mikel Arteta will be desperate to lift his first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup, the logistical fallout from that success is already beginning to take a toll on his squad’s league ambitions.
The immediate consequence of reaching the final is a total upheaval of the club's late-season schedule. Because the final at Wembley coincides with a scheduled Premier League round, Arsenal’s original trip to face Wolves on 21 March has had to be scrapped. In its place, the Premier League has moved the fixture deep into the heart of February, creating a nightmare scenario for the coaching staff as they attempt to balance four different competitions simultaneously. For a side that is already fighting for every point in the title race, the loss of recovery time could prove to be the defining factor of their season.
The Molineux midweek headache
The newly rearranged fixture will see Arsenal travel to the West Midlands to face Wolves on Wednesday, February 18. While midweek games under the lights are part and parcel of elite football, the timing of this particular trip is arguably as bad as it could have been for Arteta. By moving the game to this specific Wednesday, the authorities have essentially forced Arsenal to play a high-intensity away match just 96 hours before one of the biggest games of their season.
That Sunday, Arsenal are scheduled to visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the north London derby. The derby is a fixture that rarely requires additional narrative, but the physical disparity between the two sides will now be a major talking point. While Spurs will have almost two full weeks to prepare for the arrival of their rivals since they have already been eliminated from the FA Cup, Arsenal will be returning from Molineux in the early hours of Thursday morning. The lack of rest and preparation time for such a volatile and physically demanding fixture presents a significant dilemma for Arteta, who must decide whether to rotate his stars against Wolves and risk league points, or play a fatigued starting XI against Tottenham.
Arsenal’s gruelling February gauntlet
The Wolves rearrangement is merely the tip of the iceberg for an Arsenal side that is currently being tested to its absolute limit. The club’s February schedule is now packed with high-stakes matches in quick succession, leaving almost no room for error or injury. The month begins with a home clash against Sunderland this weekend, followed by a tricky trip to Brentford next Thursday.
The pressure only intensifies from there. Just three days after the Brentford game, the Gunners host Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, February 15. With the newly added Wolves trip the following Wednesday and then the derby on Sunday, February 22, Arsenal will have played five matches in just 15 days. This relentless run concludes with another London derby against Chelsea on March 1.
Arteta’s tactical and physical balancing act
Arteta now finds himself in the middle of a complex balancing act that could determine his legacy at the Emirates. He has been clear about his desire to win every competition the club enters, but the reality of the English football calendar is now biting back. The Spaniard will likely have to rely heavily on his fringe players during the Wigan and Wolves fixtures to ensure that his key performers, who have already been heavily used this term, are not burnt out by the time they step onto the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Gunners are essentially paying the "price" for their own success. While other title rivals may have lighter schedules due to earlier cup exits, Arsenal’s ambition has led them into a month where one poor result or one significant injury could derail their efforts in the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League alike. As the Wembley final against Manchester City looms in March, the real battle for Arsenal might just be surviving the month of February with their squad and title hopes intact.
