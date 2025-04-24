Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya called out by former Premier League and England star for throwing team-mate William Saliba under the bus during draw with Crystal Palace
Arsenal's William Saliba made a mistake against Crystal Palace leading to a goal, but Michael Owen has questions over David Raya's positioning.
- Arsenal draw after Saliba mistake
- Frenchman's second mistake in three games
- Michael Owen asks questions of David Raya