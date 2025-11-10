Arsenal confirm devastating blow to Lionesses prospect Katie Reid with injury that continues to plague the women's game

The news continues the worrying trend of ACL injuries within women's football. Reid is the seventh WSL player to suffer such a problem this season, and it's still only November. Arsenal team-mate Manuela Zinsberger, Lionesses star Michelle Agyemang, and Tottenham's Maite Oroz have also been ruled out for the long term with ACL injuries and it's a problem that remains a major issue in the game. Reid's Arsenal team-mate Beth Mead has also previously suffered an ACL tear and spent almost a year on the sidelines before making a successful return.

Reid's injury comes at a time when she has been impressing for the Gunners. The 19-year-old won Arsenal's player of the month award for September and saw her impressive performances rewarded with a first call up to Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses squad. However, she subsequently withdrew due to a "small injury" and has now suffered a serious problem that will keep her out of the game for a long time.

