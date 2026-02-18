Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks out on 'totally wrong and unfair' backlash to him ignoring autograph hunter outside Emirates Stadium

Arteta was accompanied by his wife at the time of the encounter, a factor he highlighted as a primary reason for his decision to keep his window rolled up. Speaking on the matter, the Arsenal boss expressed his frustration with how the moment was portrayed in the media and by onlookers.

"I always try to be very respectful," he said. "I love to sign and photograph as much as I can. I think it's part of our role. But there are certain things in terms of security that we have to respect. And especially when certain people are doing it, they are not doing it for the right reasons. We have other examples. The last time my wife was there, and what was in the media, was totally wrong and unfair. But that's it."

The Gunners chief was quick to point out that his actions were not born out of a lack of appreciation for the fanbase, but rather a strict adherence to club safety measures. Arsenal updated their security protocols three years ago, explicitly advising players and coaching staff to avoid lowering car windows when approached by crowds in unsecure areas. Arteta suggested that the environment of being trapped in a vehicle makes high-profile figures feel particularly vulnerable to unpredictable behavior from the public.

"I prefer to talk about incredible other people that come around genuinely because they want to have that interaction. And I think everybody knows me, how happy I am to do that," Arteta added, defending his reputation as one of the more engaging managers in the Premier League.