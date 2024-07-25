Arsenal's biggest ever sale! Gunners poised to agree £35m deal with Fulham for Emile Smith Rowe

GettyChris BurtonArsenal's biggest ever sale! Gunners poised to agree £35m deal with Fulham for Emile Smith RoweArsenalEmile Smith RowePremier LeagueTransfersFulhamArsenal are reportedly poised to match their biggest ever sale, with Emile Smith Rowe being lined up for a £35 million ($45m) transfer to Fulham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPlaymaker ready to leave Emirates StadiumInjuries & competition for places held him backCottagers to match Oxlade-Chamberlain feeArticle continues below